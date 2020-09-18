The Nissan Z Proto was unveiled; the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class was spotted; and we slid behind the wheel of the 2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The Nissan Z Proto debuted with a retro design, twin-turbo V-6, manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive. It's an old-school sports car with a manual parking brake and boost gauge. The production Z should make its debut next year.

Ford may be listening to its fans. The new Bronco is reportedly being tested with both a manual transmission and the Sasquatch off-road package. This is a combination that wasn't initially offered, though fans quickly started a petition to show Ford it was an in-demand combo.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class was spied undergoing cold-weather testing on public roads in production form. Despite the camouflage it's clear the next-generation C-Class will feature design elements from the redesigned 2021 S-Class including horizontal headlights and taillights.

GMC told the world, in simple terms, how the Hummer EVs Crab Mode will work. In short, the feature will utilize four-wheel steering to allow the electric off-roader the ability to drive diagonally, albeit likely at slow speeds. The truck brand will unveil the Hummer EV on Oct. 20.

We spent some time behind the wheel of the 2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge and found it to be the bespokest of the bespoken that makes a bold statement. For even the most discerning tastes, it passes muster.