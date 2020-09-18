Right now the Ford Bronco can't be reserved with a manual transmission in combination with the off-road-focused Sasquatch Package, but that may soon change.

Ford in August took some Bronco prototypes out to Moab, Utah, for some testing, and one of these, a Bronco Badlands model, was fitted with the Bronco's available 7-speed manual transmission.

That same Bronco prototype has been spotted again by members of the Bronco Nation forum, and now it's wearing the 17-inch Beadlock wheels and 35-inch tires from the Sasquatch Package. It's also missing its fender flares and is reportedly fitted with some suspension tweaks, too.

In case you've forgotten, the Sasquatch Package is available on every Bronco model and standard on the WildTrak. In addition to its off-road wheel and tire combo, the package also adds full-time 4WD, locking axles front and rear, a high-clearance suspension and fender flares, and a performance-tuned suspension with Bilstein dampers and end-stop control valves for a smoother off-road ride.

2021 Ford Bronco

Obviously the prototype isn't confirmation that Ford is configuring the Sasquatch Package for manual-equipped Broncos, though it does point to Ford at least considering the possibility. Perhaps it was the recent Charge.org petition that persuaded the automaker. That petition also called for Ford to make the manual available on Broncos with the 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V-6.

Right now the manual can only be had with the 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4. An alternative to the manual is a 10-speed automatic.

One option we won't see on the Bronco is a V-8, not even on the upcoming Raptor (nee Warthog) model. Oh well, that's what the aftermarket is for.

The Bronco starts sales next spring as a 2021 model. It's proven so popular that reserving one now might mean you need to wait until the 2022 model year rolls around. Pricing starts at $29,995, including destination.