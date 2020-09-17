Ram in recent months has been rolling out special-edition 1500 pickup trucks designed to honor the country's men and women in military service. Known as the “Built to Serve Edition” trucks, Ram is launching one for each of the nation's five military branches.

The third installment, designed to honor the U.S. Air Force, was revealed on Thursday. The reveal helps to celebrate Friday's 73rd anniversary of the military branch.

Just 2,000 of the latest “Built to Serve Edition” trucks will be built, split evenly between the colors of Anvil and Billet Silver. The body color carries over onto the wheel arches which house 20-inch aluminum wheels, and complementing the look are black accents for things like the grille surround, badging, and side steps.

2020 Ram 1500 “Built to Serve Edition”

Each of the trucks will feature a black interior with gray contrast stitching, as well as flag motifs inside and out. They will also come with shoulder-height Velcro patches on the front seats that can be decked out with unit patches and such, or a flag as shown above, and the seat backs will feature PALS/MOLLE webbing for added storage or tools.

The 1500's 4x4 Off-Road Group package is also included. This adds, among other things, all-terrain tires, multiple skid plates, tow hooks, hill-descent control, an electronic-locking rear axle, and off-road-calibrated shocks.

The latest “Built to Serve Edition” trucks can be ordered in any of the 2020 1500's available body and powertrain combinations. They will start production at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant located north of Detroit in October.