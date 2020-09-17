Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has a collection of supercars that he no longer drives out of concern for the environment, he said last week during a press conference for the Formula One Tuscan Grand Prix (which he ended up winning).

Hamilton said the only road cars he currently drives are the battery-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC and Smart EQ ForTwo.

Hamilton also said he requests to be picked up from airports in electric vehicles wherever possible, and that he no longer flies on his own private jet to help reduce his carbon footprint. He actually got rid of the jet last year.

The reigning F1 champion previously had quite a car collecting habit. In a 2018 interview, Hamilton said he owned two Shelby Cobras, a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 recreation, a Ferrari 599 SA Aperta, a LaFerrari and LaFerrari Aperta, a McLaren P1, and a Pagani Zonda. At the time, he said the cars were split between Los Angeles and Monaco.

Lewis Hamilton introduces the Mercedes-AMG Project One at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

In 2015, Hamilton entered the Gumball 3000 Rally, driving a Koenigsegg Agera S.

Hamilton has also been involved in the development of the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar, which uses the actual engine from Mercedes' championship-winning F1 cars. That development work is taking longer than expected, delaying the start of deliveries to 2021.

Hamilton recently announced that he is forming a team for the Extreme E electric off-road racing series, which he sees an opportunity to promote greater environmental awareness.

In January, organizers released a provisional five-race 2021 calendar with races in remote locations like Greenland and Dakar, Senegal. Races will be held without spectators onsite, which should ensure minimal disturbance to the natural environment, and means Extreme E could launch on schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic.