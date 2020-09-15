The question of whether there will be a new Nissan Z car is about to be answered.

On Tuesday the Japanese automaker will unveil the Nissan Z Proto via YouTube at 8:30 pm ET.

What do we expect to see? A production preview of what the next-generation Nissan Z car will look like, dubbed the Proto—as in prototype—to satisfy enthusiasts' desire for a new Z.

The Proto, and next-gen Z car, are set to feature a throwback design with the front end and roofline inspired by the 1970s-era 240Z. The rear will move up a few decades to the feature horizontal taillights similar to those of the Z32 300ZX. Expect LED lighting and a few heritage nods via the fine details.

Inside the Proto is expected to feature a modern interior with Nissan's latest touchscreen infotainment system and possibly a digital gauge cluster. One would expect a pod of three gauges atop the center of the dashboard, a Z hallmark.

2022 Nissan Z sports car test mule spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Spy shots of a test mule on the Nürburgring showed a Z that had large overhangs on the wheels, which could signal a narrower track or smaller wheels. In 2019, Hiroshi Tamura, chief product specialist for the GT-R and Nismo, told Motor Authority the next-gen Z might not be lighter, but it could drive as if it were thanks to a redesigned suspension setup.

A twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 with about 400 horsepower from the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport is expected to power the Z35 Z car and lead to a 400Z nameplate. A 6-speed manual transmission has been teased while an automatic of some sort is likely to be an option. It's unclear whether a convertible variant is in the cards.

The production Z35 Z car is expected to debut next year and go on sale later in the year or early in 2022 as a 2023 model.