The "Eleanor" Ford Mustang from the 2000 remake of "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been replicated numerous times, but Classic Recreations and Shelby American are taking things to a new level. The two companies announced last week that they are teaming up on a carbon-fiber bodied Eleanor replica dubbed Shelby GT500CR.

Unveiled in May, the carbon-fiber body was designed by Classic Recreations, with input from SpeedKore Performance Group, which previously built a carbon-fiber-bodied 1970 Dodge Charger and a carbon-clad Challenger Demon. The Mustang body is mounted on the original steel structure from a 1967 or 1968 donor car, with the finished product weighing in at around 600 pounds less than stock, according to Classic Recreations.

Propulsion comes courtesy of a 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 with a Whipple Stage 2 supercharger, a setup that's good for 810 horsepower, according to Shelby. That power is sent to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission.

Classic Recreations carbon fiber Ford Mustang Shelby GT500CR

Other modern upgrades include Wilwood brakes (6-piston front, 4-piston rear calipers with slotted, cross-drilled, and zinc-washed rotors), a power rack-and-pinion steering conversion, and adjustable coil-over suspension front and rear. The car rides on 18-inch aluminum wheels from American Racing, with Michelin Z-rated tires, size 225/40/18 in front and 315/30/18 in the rear.

This isn't Classic Recreations' first Eleanor replica. In 2008 the company launched a more faithful replica of the movie car, with reproduction steel bodywork. The latest carbon-fiber Mustang features the same styling elements as previous Eleanor replicas, but isn't marketed as a clone of the movie car.

Production is limited to 25 cars, priced at $298,000 each. Order books are open, with production at Shelby American's Las Vegas facility is expected to take 12-18 months, depending on the level of customization. Upon delivery of each car, Classic Recreations will make a donation to the Carroll Shelby Foundation.