Popular car show “Top Gear” is still running and about to start its 29th season in the current format, with hosting duties once again going to Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff.

The first trailer for the new season dropped on the weekend and reveals Ferrari's new flagship hypercar, the SF90 Stradale, will be starring. Hopefully Harris will be the one taking it for a spin, given his propensity to get cars going sideways.

The hybrid hypercar was originally due to start deliveries this summer but coronavirus disruptions means owners won't start receiving their cars until the fourth quarter of 2020. We'll remind you that the reveal took place in May...of 2019.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

The producer of "Top Gear," the BBC, said the new season is coming soon, though the actual air date for the first episode hasn't been announced. We also don't know how many episodes are planned.

We can glean from the trailer that the new season will also contain a globe of death-style stunt, as well as a shootout between a Jaguar XJ220, Ferrari F40 and Lamborghini Diablo. The new Audi RS 6 Avant also makes an appearance.

If you prefer the antics of former hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, the fifth season of their rival show, “The Grand Tour,” is set to kick off on November 6 on Amazon Prime. Season four was ended after a single episode aired last December, because of Covid-19 travel restrictions preventing further episodes from being produced.