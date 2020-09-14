Jaguar's handsome F-Pace finally has the interior it deserves.

The small crossover SUV is one of the best looking options in its segment, but its interior has always been a bit on the drab side. That changes with the arrival of the 2021 F-Pace unveiled on Monday.

2021 Jaguar F-Pace

The F-Pace has undergone a mid-cycle update and among the tweaks is a new interior. The dash has been completely redesigned and is now dominated by a large touchscreen display in the center stack. It's an 11.4-inch curved-glass display that serves as the hub for a new, simpler infotainment system Jaguar calls Pivi Pro. According to the automaker, many frequently used functions can be accessed in just two taps or less. The system also integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

A second, 12.3-inch serves as the digital instrument cluster. It features enhanced graphics and can be configured to present the navigation info as a full-screen display. A head-up display is also offered, and over-the-air updates means all systems are always running the latest software.

2021 Jaguar F-Pace

The rotary dial gear shifter of the outgoing model has also been dropped, with a more conventional gear lever taking its place. Better quality finishes are also on offer, including open-pore wood veneers and aluminum, and the 2021 F-Pace also introduces an active noise cancelation system. A number of electronic driver-assist features are also offered, including a surround-view camera that's been made a standard goodie.

The changes to the exterior are much more subtle, and that's a good thing. The headlights, with LEDs, are slimmer and feature a J-pattern for the daytime running lights. The taillights retain the same shape as the outgoing model but feature new internals. They are complemented at the rear by a new fascia.

2021 Jaguar F-Pace

When it comes to powertrains, buyers in the United States will have three options to choose from, with an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive both standard across the range. The base option will be a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 246 horsepower. It will be available in F-Pace 250 and F-Pace S 250 grades.

Above this will be a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 paired with a mild-hybrid system. It will be good for 335 hp and available in an F-Pace S 340 grade. The range-topper, at least until the 2021 F-Pace SVR arrives, will also be a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with mild-hybrid tech. It will be good for 395 hp and available in an F-Pace R-Dynamics S 400 grade. Both inline-6 engines, in addition to their turbocharger, feature an electric compressor to help deliver boost at low revs.

With the F-Pace R-Dynamics S 400, owners can expect 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.0 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph.

Availability and pricing for the 2021 F-Pace in the U.S. is yet to be announced.

For more on the Jaguar F-Pace, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.