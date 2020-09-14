Nissan is close to launching a successor to its aging 370Z sports car, but the automaker's other sports car, the GT-R, is just as just as old and equally in need of renewal. Both have been on sale since the 2009 model year.

According to Japan's Best Car Web, Nissan is still a few years away from launching a redesigned GT-R, the R36 generation (the current generation is the R35), and before it arrives we'll see a special final version of the current car boasting an output of 710 horsepower from the familiar 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-6.

That's the same output of the special GT-R50 by Italdesign that was unveiled in 2018 to mark the 50th anniversary of the GT-R nameplate. Deliveries started in early 2020 and just 50 are destined to be built.

Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign

The special final edition model will be even rarer. Only 20 will reportedly be built and if you want one, you'd better be prepared to pay at least 40 million yen (approximately $378,530). The 2021 Nissan GT-R tops out at $212,435 for the Nismo model while the GT-R50 by Italdesign cost a cool $1.1 million.

When might we see the final edition model? It will reportedly land in 2022, which means it will likely arrive as a 2023 model if sold in the United States.

As for the R36 GT-R, Nissan remains quiet on its plans. The last we heard, the automaker was tossing up whether to go the hybrid or battery-electric route for the car.