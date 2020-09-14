Ford's mid-size Ranger pickup truck is the latest in the Blue Oval's arsenal to receive the Tremor Off-Road Package.

Offered on the 2021 Ranger, the package is available exclusively on the SuperCrew 4x4 model in either XLT or Lariat grades, and it will set buyers back $4,290.

Ford first offered a Tremor package on its full-size Super Duty pickups for 2020. It's designed to deliver superior off-road credentials without any detriment to drivability, payload or towing capacity.

2021 Ford Ranger equipped with Tremor Off-Road Package

For the Ranger, the Tremor package adds raised suspension, Fox 2.0 monotube dampers, redesigned front knuckles, and 17-inch wheels shod with 32-inch Continental General Grabber A/TX all-terrain tires. The result is 9.7 inches of ground clearance, or 0.8 inches more than the stock SuperCrew 4x4. The approach, departure and breakover angles come in at 30.9, 25.5 and 24.2 degrees respectively.

The dampers, which feature remote rear reservoirs and hydraulic rebound stops, together with the springs, are tuned to deliver comfort on the road and support when heading off the road. The anti-roll bars are also less stiff to minimize disruption over rough terrain while improving on-road comfort. Front and rear suspension travel are 6.5 and 8.1 inches respectively.

The Tremor package also looks the part thanks to its hoop-style steps, rear recovery hooks, underbody protection, and available body graphics. For the interior, there are suede inserts in the seats, Tremor logos, and a cool six-switch auxiliary power bank that can be connected to various equipment like winches, lights and air compressors. There's a single switch each for 25, 15 and 10 amps, and three for 5 amps.

The package also adds a rear locking differential and Ford's Terrain Management off-road driving mode selector. The traction control also features some tweaks that Ford said were designed to improve traction, and thus acceleration, on gravel surfaces.

The first Rangers equipped with the Tremor package will roll off the line in early 2021. The sole powertrain on offer is the 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, which is mated with a 10-speed automatic as standard. It helps deliver the Ranger's 7,500-pound towing capacity and 1,430-pound maximum payload.

Buyers not in a hurry may want to wait a little while. Ford is working on a redesigned Ranger which we'll likely see introduced in 2021 as a 2022 model—and rumor has it the truck will be offered in high-performance Raptor guise in the United States for the first time.