California EV startup Lucid unveiled the production version of its long-awaited Air sedan this week. The sleek four-door will accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and pass the quarter-mile in 9.9 seconds, making it one of the quickest cars to ever enter production. Lucid also this week teased its next model, an SUV code-named Project Gravity.

Maserati MC20

Another major reveal this week was Maserati's MC20 supercar. The car has a striking design and is powered by Maserati's newly developed 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, which is good for 621 horsepower and will see the MC20 sprint to 62 mph in under 3.0 seconds. For quicker acceleration, the company is working on a battery-electric version.

2021 Cadillac CT5

Cadillac this week announced its 2021 CT5, which benefits from a few updates including the addition of Super Cruise. While the 2021 model won't reach dealers until the fall, the 2020 model is still on sale. Read about it in our latest review.

2020 BMW X6 M50i, left, and 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe S, right

Can't decide between the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and BMW X6? We also tested these two Teutonic coupe-like SUVs back-to-back and have a comparison review up.

Updated Genesis G70

Genesis unveiled a major update for its G70. The small sport sedan has taken on a new look that matches the rest of the automaker's lineup, which will prove handy as Genesis continues to push into new markets.

2022 Volkswagen ID 6 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Volkswagen was spotted testing a mid-size electric crossover SUV that's likely to be badged an ID 6. It's the production version of last year's Roomzz concept, and the styling is almost identical to the handsome show car.

2023 BMW X1 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle spotted testing was a redesigned BMW X1. The compact crossover looks to be taking on a more aggressive design for its next generation, and this time around there will be a battery-electric option to choose from.

2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge

And finally, contributor Alex Kalogiannis promised his mom he'd bring home a Rolls-Royce some day. She always appreciated the finer things, but never got to see her auto journalist son in a Roller as she died of cancer in June 2019. A year later, Alex fulfilled his promise to his mother as a touching tribute.