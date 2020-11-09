Far too many crossover SUVs fade into traffic with their cookie cutter-designs. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson won't be one of them.

Hyundai unveiled the 2022 Hyundai Tucson in September, and on Monday Hyundai released more information about the compact crossover SUV, including the addition of a sportier N Line model.

The brand's global best-seller features a bold design, efficient powertrains, an upscale cabin, and plenty of technology.

While Hyundai will offer short- and long-wheelbase models, the U.S. market will only offer the longer version. However, the U.S. is scheduled to get all three powertrains: gas, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid.

The new Tucson's powertrain options start with a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder making 187 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, and Hyundai is targeting 28 mpg combined with front-wheel drive.

Buyer will also be able to choose a 1.6-liter turbo-4 that spins up 180 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque.

Both the hybrid and plug-in hybrid will use the 1.6-liter turbo-4 mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Combined output in the hybrid model rises to an estimated 227 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 59-hp electric motor that Hyundai says can add 195 lb-ft of torque from 0-1,600 rpm.

The plug-in hybrid will have a 90-hp motor that will add 224 lb-ft of torque at 2,100 rpm. Horsepower rises to 261.The motor for both is located at the transmission's input shaft and it features a decoupling clutch that removes the engine from the equation for some light electric duty.

The engine in both hybrids features a new continuously variable valve technology that varies how long the valves are open to improve power, efficiency, and emissions, according to Hyundai. The company doesn't yet have fuel economy estimates, but says the hybrid will be 30% more efficient than the gas engine and have more than 500 miles of range.

The hybrid will use a 1.5-kwh battery pack and the plug-in hybrid will have a 13.8-kwh pack. Hyundai quotes 28 miles of electric driving range for the plug-in hybrid, and said it will take about two hours to charge on a Level 2 (240-volt) outlet using the 7.2-kw onboard charger. All Tucsons will be able to tow up to 2,000 pounds.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line

Hyundai said the N-Line model will feature an aggressive exterior design and unique interior details, but didn't mention a more powerful engine though that could be on tap as well as the Sonata N Line will have its own engine with more than 275 hp. Thus far, Hyundai has only shown three teaser images that appear to reveal a deeper front lower air dam, a unique lower rear fascia that may be a diffuser, body-wheel flares, and different, possibly larger wheels. The N Line model will also get unique color and equipment selections.

Hyundai will sell the Tucson lineup with front- or all-wheel drive, but all hybrid models will have all-wheel drive. Drivers will be able to choose from Eco, Comfort, Smart, and Sport driving modes, plus new Mud, Sand, and Snow modes when they choose all-wheel drive. The Sport setting will send more power to the rear wheels in AWD models.

The Tucson hybrids get a system Hyundai said improves directional stability and steering response in corners and on slippery roads. The system, called E-Handling, uses the electric motor to apply a braking force to the front wheels in turns to increase the tire contact patch and better cornering ability. When exiting a turn, the motor applies torque to the rear axle to improve rear contact patch for better traction and acceleration.

2022 Hyundai Tucson

The 2022 Tucson will be considerably larger than the outgoing model. Its wheelbase grow 3.4 inches to 108.5 inches, and it adds 6.1 inches of length for a total of 182.3 inches. It also adds 0.6 inch to both its width and height.

The most striking element of the Tucson is its design. It incorporates sports car cues in an SUV shape with geometric lines that hint at the technology that lays within. The sports car traits include short front and rear overhangs and bulging fenders outlined with those angular geometric shapes. Up front, the grille design flows into the headlights and daytime running lights to provide a full-width look. A full-width taillight echoes the front end design.

2022 Hyundai Tucson

For as wild as the look is outside, it's more traditional and upscale inside. The dash features a hoodless digital instrument cluster and a standard 8.0-inch center screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Higher-line models will have dual, vertically stacked 10.3-inch touchscreens for infotainment and climate controls. Soft-touch surfaces adorn the areas the driver is likely to touch, and Hyundai will offer 64 colors of ambient lighting that add to the high-end appeal.

Drivers will be able to use their smartphone as a key and control some functions remotely, like unlocking the doors and starting the engine to pre-condition the interior. A Bose audio system will be available, and an external calendar app will let buyers see their schedules from inside the vehicle. A car-to-home feature will also allow owners to control smart home appliances from the car.

Available features will include wireless smartphone charging, heated and cooled seats, and a heated steering wheel.

The three-passenger rear seat moves forward and back to balance passenger comfort with cargo capacity, which tops out at 38.7 cubic feet behind the rear seats, 6 cubic feet more than the outgoing model due to the larger size.

The safety features will be extensive. Standard equipment will include forward-collision warnings with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, active lane control, automatic high beams, and a driver-attention monitor. Hyundai will also offer blind-spot cameras and monitors, a surround-view camera system, reverse-collision warnings, an automatic parking feature, blind-spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic alerts with emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, an exit warning system, and a rear seat occupant alert system.

Hyundai will release the standard, hybrid, and N Line Tucson models in the spring of 2021 and the plug-in hybrid will follow in the summer.

Hyundai hasn't yet announced prices or the model lineup for the fourth-generation Tucson. Look for that information closer to launch.