The sixth-generation Ford Mustang is entering its seventh year on the market and there's plenty that awaits you in showrooms if you haven't pulled the trigger yet.

While the big news is the arrival of the Mustang Mach-E battery-electric crossover SUV, more traditional muscle car fans have their own new Mustang variant for 2021: the Mach 1.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

It comes with the same 480-horsepower 5.0-liter V-8 fitted to the Mustang Bullitt, which it replaces, and buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic.

The car also features a new front fascia, chunky exhaust tips, beefy Brembos, and a new rear aerodynamics package with a unique wing and diffuser combo. It also comes with suspension goodies borrowed from the Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT500, including magnetic dampers, and unique 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. Extra features are also available via a Handling Package.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

The result is what Ford describes as the most track-capable Mustang equipped with a 5.0-liter V-8.

Other Mustang variants feature some updates for the new model year. For instance, the Mustang EcoBoost and Mustang GT (along with the Mach 1) feature Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite of electronic driver-assist features as standard. Included are handy items such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, and lane keep assist. Safety belt reminders and rain-sensing wipers are also standard across the 2021 Mustang range.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

For the range-topping Mustang Shelby GT500, there's a new Carbon Fiber Handling Package that's available. It includes 20-inch carbon-fiber wheels finished in black, adjustable strut top mounts, an oil catch can, Gurney flap and splitter wickers.

And finally, there are the new colors Antimatter Blue, Carbonized Gray and Grabber Yellow available for the Mustang EcoBoost, Mustang GT and Shelby GT500, and Fighter Jet Gray, Iconic Silver, Shadow Black, Oxford White, Velocity Blue, Twister Orange, Race Red and Grabber Yellow for the Mach 1.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Sadly, the GT350 and G350R Shelby Mustangs will no longer be available. They are being dropped after 2020. The Mustang GT's Performance Pack Level 2 option is also being dropped.

The Mustang EcoBoost is powered by a 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 310 hp. The Mustang GT sports a 5.0-liter V-8 with 460 hp while the Mustang Shelby GT500 features a 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 with a staggering 760 hp on tap.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Full pricing details are yet to be released but according to Cars Direct the 2021 Mustang will list from $28,995. The Mach 1 is confirmed to start at $52,915 and the Mach-E at $43,995. All figures include destination.

For more on the Ford Mustang, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.