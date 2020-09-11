The upcoming Audi Q4 E-Tron battery-electric compact crossover SUV will spawn a more coupe-like version dubbed the Q4 Sportback E-Tron. A prototype for the coupe-like version has been spotted, and it looks a lot like the striking Q4 Sportback E-Tron concept Audi unveiled in July.

Lamborghini has just built its 10,000th Aventador. That's an impressive feat considering the car's predecessor, the Murcielago, only managed 4,099 units during its entire run.

Can't decide between the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and BMW X6? We tested the two Teutonic coupe-like SUVs back-to-back and have a comparison review up.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron spy shots: Audi readies 2nd coupe-like electric crossover

Lamborghini builds its 10,000th Aventador

2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe S vs. 2020 BMW X6 M50i: A $200,000 battle of performance crossovers

Review update: The 2020 Nissan Titan finds itself in a pickle

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots: Electric sedan's interior spotted

Hyundai and SK Innovation see leased EV battery packs part of more sustainable ecosystem

Ares S Project: C8 Chevy Corvette-based supercar with 705 horsepower in the works

'Words matter': AAA study finds marketing muddles meaning of driver assistance systems

2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 to add Diamond Sky editions, Super Cruise, more equipment

2020 Chevy Bolt EV lease deal: Less than $200 per month for Costco members