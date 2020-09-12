Lexus is adding a limited-edition version of the RC F sports coupe to the lineup. The 2021 Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition replaces the Track Edition model as the most hardcore RC F. It's also among the rarest: production is limited to 60 units.

Named after the famous Japanese racetrack, Lexus said the new Fuji Speedway Edition is "far more than an appearance package." The limited-edition model gets Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, a titanium exhaust, and carbon-fiber aerodynamic bits similar to last year's Track Edition. Like the Track Edition, the Fuji Speedway Edition is also lighter than a standard RC F, according to Lexus.

No changes were made under the hood. The familiar 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V-8 still produces 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque, and it continues to drive the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Lexus said the Fuji Speedway Edition will do 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds (the same as the Track Edition), compared to 4.2 seconds for the standard RC F.

2021 Lexus RC F

The Fuji Speedway Edition is only available in Cloudburst Gray or Arctic Blast Satin. The latter is a matte white paint that, unlike most other matte finishes, is durable enough to go through an automatic car wash, according to Lexus. The interior gets Circuit Red leather seats with Alcantara accents, plus red carbon-fiber trim.

Each car also comes with an MSTR automatic-movement watch, sporting a gunmetal bezel, red band stitching, and Fuji Speedway and F logos. Pricing isn't available yet, but expect the Fuji Speedway Edition to start near the $97,675 base price of the Track Edition.

The base RC F also gets a handful of updates for the 2021 model year. Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, heated exterior mirrors, and a memory driver's seat are now standard. Lexus also added Android Auto alongside the previously available Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa. Parking assist is now available as part of an optional Premium package, and minor changes were made to interior trim pieces.