The latest teaser for the GMC Hummer EV electric pickup truck doesn't show the truck itself, but hints at what could be a standout feature. On Thursday, GMC tweeted a Hummer EV badge with a crab graphic, seemingly a reference to the "Crab Mode" previously mentioned by the automaker.

It's unclear what Crab Mode does, but it could be GMC's answer to Rivian's "tank turn" mode. Rivian's system allows a vehicle to spin around within its own length, but Fox News Autos reported in July that Crab Mode could use four-wheel steering to allow the Hummer EV to "side step"—just like a crab.

This tech should make maneuvering a vehicle in tight spaces in easier, and give owners something to show off to their friends.

General Motors announced the Hummer EV in January, confirming that the truck will be sold under the GMC brand, rather than a standalone brand like previous Hummers. At the time, GMC quoted output of 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque (measured at the wheels) for the range-topping model, plus 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds.

2022 GMC Hummer EV SUT profile

A teaser video released in July also showed what appeared to be a dual T-top removable roof, which GMC calls an Infinity Roof.

The Hummer EV is uses GM's new BEV3 architecture and Ultium battery system. Both the architecture and batteries are modular to support a wide variety of vehicles.

GMC originally planned to unveil the Hummer EV May 20, but that was pushed back to the fall by the coronavirus pandemic. Production is scheduled to start in fall 2021 at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck factory, which is being converted into a dedicated EV facility.

That means the Hummer EV will likely go on sale as a 2022 model. An SUV version is also planned, and will likely debut sometime after the pickup.