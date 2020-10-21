Gas is cheap and the Hummer is back, only this time it's electric.

On Tuesday GM's truck and SUV division unveiled the 2022 GMC Hummer EV with 35-inch off-road tires, air suspension, up to three electric motors for 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque, and more than 350 miles of driving range.

Four models will be available, but those looking to spend less it's going to be more than two years until their electric Hummer arrives, the spring of 2024 to be exact. GMC will kick off the Hummer lineup with the Hummer EV Edition 1, which will be available by the end of 2021.

2022 GMC Hummer EV

The Hummer EV Edition 1 will have three motors and more than 350 miles of driving range thanks to a 200-kwh 24-module double-stacked Ultium battery pack. All models will be built on GM's new BEV3 architecture. The electrical architecture is an 800-volt setup that is capable of fast-charging up to 350 kw to provide nearly 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. With the estimated 1,000 hp and 11,500 lb-ft of torque (at the wheels), the Edition 1 will be capable of 0 to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds, GMC said. The motors will also enable torque vectoring.

GMC is rolling out the Hummer EV in four phases. After the Edition 1 late next year, the Hummer EV3X will arrive in the fall of 2022, also with the three-motor drive system, torque vectoring, and a driver-selectable mode GMC calls Watts to Freedom that will unleash the 3.0-second 0-60 mph time. It will start at $99,995.

In the spring of 2023, GMC will offer the Hummer EV2X with a two-motor drive system, the air suspension, four-wheel steering with CrabWalk, and an Extract mode that GMC has yet to detail but may lift tires out of the muck. This model will cost $89,995. The most-affordable model, the Hummer EV2 will hit the market in the spring of 2024 with a price of $79,995 and the two-motor system. GMC has not quoted power or range for the two-motor models.

GMC's CrabWalk mode can be viewed as GMC's answer to Rivian's "tank turn" mode. Rivian's system allows a vehicle to spin around within its own length, and the Hummer EV's system will allow the rear wheels to turn as far as the fronts at low speeds, which will allow it to move diagonally.

This tech should make maneuvering a vehicle in tight spaces in easier, and give owners something to show off to their friends.

2022 GMC Hummer EV

The latest version of GM's Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance system will be standard.

Adaptive dampers will smother the road, an air suspension will allow adjustable ride heights, and 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler All Territory MT tires will be standard to tackle the trails. GMC said the Hummer EV will be able to fit 37-inch tires for more capability.

The Hummer EV will be able to drive through more than 2-feet of standing water and scale an 18-inch vertical obstacle. Steel plates will be located around the battery pack for protection, and a front and rear underbody camera system will act like a virtual spotter. GMC said up to 18 camera views will be available to help increase awareness of obstacles.

2022 GMC Hummer EV

Inside, the Hummer EV is modern, with a 13.4-inch touchscreen to control most vehicle controls and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster.

Handy exterior features will include a mutlifunction tailgate from GM trucks, a power rear glass window, and a power tonneau cover.

GMC originally planned to unveil the Hummer EV May 20, but that was pushed back to the fall by the coronavirus pandemic. Production is scheduled to start in fall 2021 at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck factory, which is being converted into a dedicated EV facility.

An SUV version is also planned, though we don't have a date for its debut.