Ares is planning what's possibly its most ambitious car project yet.

The Modena, Italy-based car customization company has revealed to Top Gear magazine that it is working on a new supercar, based on the platform of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Ares S Project

Code-named the S Project, the new supercar shares none of its lines with the Corvette and even has very different proportions. For example, the S Project looks to have a more cab-forward design similar to a Koenigsegg or Pagani. There are also Koenigsegg influences when it comes to the wraparound windshield, while the central spine and single strip for the taillights is reminiscent of the Bugatti Chiron's rump.

The donor Corvette's mechanicals remain, but impressively Ares has managed to increase power substantially without going the easy route of using forced induction. An impressive 705 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque will be available, with the engine said to be capable or revving to 9,000 rpm.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with C6 ZR1 wheels

The Corvette's LT2 6.2-liter V-8 is normally good for 495 hp and 470 lb-ft, when the car is equipped with the Z51 package. Speaking to Top Gear, Ares CEO Dany Bahar said his team was able to increase power thanks to some help from a supplier in the United States.

Like in the Corvette, drive in the S Project is to the rear wheels only, via an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Simulations suggest the car will be capable of the 0-62 mph sprint in 2.6 seconds.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Deliveries of the S Project are due to start in late 2020, meaning development is already quite advanced. Ares will build just 24 coupe versions, after which more derivatives will follow. If you'd like one, pricing starts at 500,000 euros (approximately $592,610).

This isn't the first time Ares has rebodied a modern supercar. Just last year Ares unveiled the Lamborghini Huracan-based Panther ProgettoUno. The “Panther” in the name is a reference to the De Tomaso Pantera, whose styling served as inspiration.