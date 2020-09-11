Audi is set to unveil a battery-electric compact crossover SUV dubbed the Q4 E-Tron later this year. A coupe-like version brandishing Audi's Sportback designation is also coming, and a prototype has just been spotted. Think of it as a smaller version of the E-Tron Sportback that's just gone on sale.

The Q4 Sportback E-Tron is expected to launch shortly after the regular Q4 E-Tron. A concept was unveiled in July and, judging by the prototype, the production version will closely resemble the striking show car.

Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept

There are some subtle differences, though. The production version misses out on the concept's aggressive front intakes and rear diffuser, and its massive 22-inch wheels. The production version also features bigger, more practical side mirrors, and its third brake light is integrated with the rear spoiler.

Underpinning both Q4 variants is Volkswagen Group's MEB modular EV platform. The platform debuted last year in the Volkswagen ID 3 and will soon appear in the VW ID 4. The latter is a compact crossover with similar dimensions to the Q4. The ID 4 will also have its own coupe-like variant.

Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept

For the Q4's interior, the concepts point to a digital instrument cluster and large infotainment screen being present. Hopefully there will also be a few physical buttons for frequently used functions, such as the climate settings.

There will be multiple powertrain configurations offered in the Q4 range. One we know is coming is a dual-motor system delivering a total 302 horsepower. This should be enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 112 mph. A spicier Q4 E-Tron S grade is a possibility.

Audi Q4 e-tron concept

As for the battery, expect the range-topping option to be an 82-kilowatt-hour unit good for about 250 miles of range. Charging should be at a maximum 125 kilowatts, which will enable the battery to be charged to 80% capacity in around 30 minutes.

The Q4 E-Tron is scheduled for a debut later this year. The debut of the coupe-like Q4 E-Tron Sportback should follow in the first half of 2021. Starting prices will likely fall somewhere in the $40,000 bracket.