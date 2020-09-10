The mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8 hasn't been on sale for long, but Japanese brand Pandem has already launched a wide-body kit for it. The kit is currently available through Pandem's United States website.

First spotted by Motor Trend on Wednesday, the kit's look will likely prove polarizing, but it follows the signature style of Pandem parent company TRA-Kyoto. The company is run by Ken Miura, who also developed the Rocket Bunny series of wide-body kits for cars like the Subaru BRZ/Toyota 86. Pandem offers body kits for everything from the A90 Toyota Supra to the Nissan Titan.

In case you were wondering, the name "Pandem" does come from "pandemic," though it was chosen well before the coronavirus pandemic hit, according to Motor Trend.

Pandem wide-body kit for Chevrolet Corvette C8

The full kit costs $7,000, or $5,800 without the massive rear wing. That's assuming you can find a C8 Corvette to install it on.

Due to the pandemic, the Corvette assembly plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, was shut down for several weeks earlier this year. That interruption could make the 2020 Corvette one of the lowest-volume cars in the model's history. An instant collectible like that is probably not the car you want to modify with a body kit.

Chevy is already shifting its focus to the 2021 Corvette, which doesn't get many significant changes beyond wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and, possibly, a Stingray R special edition. A Z06 variant is expected for the 2022 model year, reportedly with a version of the 5.5-liter V-8 from the C8.R race car. In the Z06, the engine will reportedly produce 625 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, and boast a 9,000-rpm redline.