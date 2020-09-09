Land Rover's modern Defender only landed in June, arriving as a 2020 model and in four-door Defender 110 guise only.

However, Land Rover has already announced the 2021 Defender, which adds the two-door Defender 90 to the range along with a new X-Dynamic grade. The Defender 90 was originally due for 2020 but was delayed by Covid-19 coronavirus shutdowns.

2021 Land Rover Defender 90 X-Dynamic

Although it only has two doors, the Defender 90 can seat up to six adults across two rows. The Defender 110 with its third row can seat up to seven. Though it's yet to be announced, a Defender 130 with up to eight seats is expected to join the lineup eventually.

Buyers also have four grades to choose from. They include the base grade, a new X-Dynamic grade, a range-topping X grade, and a temporary First Edition grade. Compared to the base grade, the X-Dynamic adds a few satin-finish styling tweaks, along with 19-inch alloy wheels (instead of 18-inch steel wheels) and a few extras in the cabin.

2021 Land Rover Defender 90 X-Dynamic

There aren't any changes to the powertrains, at least in the United States. Overseas, a new plug-in hybrid option has been made available. It combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with an electric motor for a peak output of 398 horsepower. It also has a 19.2-kilowatt-hour battery which should provide a decent electric range.

Back here, the base powertrain is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 296 hp. Above this sits a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 mild-hybrid setup with 395 hp. The sole transmission is an 8-speed automatic which is coupled to a 2-speed transfer box and a permanent four-wheel-drive system as standard.

2022 Land Rover Defender V-8 test mule spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Though it's yet to be confirmed, Land Rover is known to be preparing a V-8-powered Defender. This model will feature Jaguar Land Rover's 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 and will likely have over 500 hp. It's expected to arrive next year.

Land Rover has also launched a commercial version of the Defender overseas. It's known as the Defender Hard Top and comes with a durable interior that's devoid of the regular Defender's premium materials and tech goodies. It also comes with diesel powertrain options only.

2021 Land Rover Defender Hard Top

The 2021 Land Rover Defender is priced from $47,125 for the Defender 90 and from $51,525 for the Defender 110. Both figures include destination.

