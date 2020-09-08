Michigan-based Mil-Spec Automotive started out with elaborate Hummer H1 builds before expanding to the Ford F-150. The company announced Tuesday that it is adding a supercharger upgrade for the pickup truck's 5.0-liter V-8.

The Mil-Spec Automotive Intrepid F-150 boasts 675 horsepower, up from the 500 hp available from Mil-Spec's previous upgrade package. The supercharger upgrade, which is also good for 620 pound-feet of torque, is bundled with a new throttle body, intake, fuel rails and injectors, and cat-back exhaust system. Mil-Spec also adds an air-to-liquid intercooler and moves the intake to a lower position.

Note that Mil-Spec tunes the V-8 for 93-octane fuel, while the stock version can run on regular unleaded, according to Ford. The engine modifications don't affect the truck's warranty, Mil-Spec claims.

Mil-Spec Automotive Intrepid Ford F-150

The supercharged Intrepid F-150 gets the same aggressive look as other Mil-Spec trucks. The company's Baja fenders are seven inches wider than the fenders of a 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor. Other modifications include Baja bumpers, LED lighting, a roof rack, and a bed chase rack that holds a spare tire.

The truck also gets Mil-Spec's Baja Performance Suspension package, with Fox Racing shocks and new control arms and half shafts. It allows up to 12 inches of overall travel, according to the company.

The interior sports a custom steering wheel, magnesium paddle shifters, and leather upholstery.

Mil-Spec hasn't released pricing for the Intrepid F-150, but its naturally-aspirated F-150 builds start at $85,000, including the cost of a donor vehicle. Mil-Spec is only modifying outgoing-generation F-150s for now, but perhaps the company will make the jump to the heavily revised 2021 model as well.