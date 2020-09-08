Volkswagen has been spotted testing a mid-size electric crossover SUV that's likely to be badged an ID 6. It's the production version of last year's Roomzz concept, and the styling is almost identical to the handsome show car.

General Motors and Nikola have announced a comprehensive deal that will see GM supply technology, engineering services, and production capacity to the electric truck startup. Part of the deal will see GM manufacture the Nikola Badger full-size pickup truck, starting in late 2022.

BMW is working on a redesigned X1, and this time around there will be a battery-electric option. A prototype for the new compact crossover has just been spotted.

2022 Volkswagen ID 6 spy shots: Production version of ID Roomzz concept spotted

GM to supply production capacity, tech to Nikola in multi-billion dollar deal

2023 BMW X1 spy shots: Handsome redesign coming for compact crossover

2021 Toyota Venza review

Teaser video shows more of new Nissan Z sports car ahead of Sept. 15 reveal, including likely manual

VW ID 4 electric crossover: "Feel-good lounge" interior maximizes space, simplifies interface

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly takes surprise win at 2020 Formula One Italian Grand Prix

2021 Toyota Corolla review

Alpine to enter Formula One in 2021

Aiways U5: First electric car from a Chinese EV startup to deliver in Europe?