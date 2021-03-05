The next member of Volkswagen's growing family of ID-badged electric vehicles has been spotted.

It's a mid-size crossover SUV with third-row seats that VW previewed in 2019 with the ID Roomzz concept, and in production guise it will go by the name ID.6 X. The debut will take place this fall and VW plans to limit sales to the Chinese market.

Volkswagen ID Roomzz concept

With the debut not that far away, there isn't much camouflage gear on the prototypes. The only elements hidden are the lights and grille. They've been covered with stickers designed to make the vehicle resemble a tester for a Peugeot.

Like the ID Roomzz concept, the ID.6 X rides on a stretched version of Volkswagen Group's flexible MEB platform, the automaker's mainstream EV architecture. The ID Roomzz measured 193.5 inches in length and the ID.6 X prototype looks to be about the same. The ID.6 X misses out on the concept's minivan-style sliding doors and camera-based side mirrors, though.

VW MEB platform

There will likely be multiple powertrain options to choose from. Looking once again to the ID Roomzz, we can expect at least one powertrain to consist of a dual-motor system delivering about 302 hp or enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 111 mph.

The ID Roomzz was also fitted with an 82-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. VW said the battery could deliver 250 miles of range and, with fast charging, could add an 80% charge in about 30 minutes.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

The first of VW's ID electric vehicles to reach the United States is the 2021 ID.4 compact crossover which is starting deliveries right about now. A sporty ID.4 GTX is planned and a coupe-like variant to be called the ID.5 is also a good bet for our market.

A spiritual successor to the iconic Microbus is coming in 2023 (the reveal will take place in 2022), and a sedan and wagon are also a possibility for our market. Stay tuned.