The next member of Volkswagen's growing family of ID-badged electric cars has been spotted.

It's a mid-size crossover SUV with third-row seats that VW previewed last year with the ID Roomzz concept, and in production guise it will likely go by the name ID 6.

Volkswagen ID Roomzz concept

Given the lack of camouflage gear, the launch is likely less than a year away. The only elements hidden are the lights and grille. They've been covered with stickers designed to make the vehicle resemble a tester for a Peugeot.

Like the ID Roomzz concept, the ID 6 rides on a stretched version of Volkswagen Group's flexible MEB platform, the automaker's mainstream EV architecture. The ID Roomzz measured 193.5 inches in length and the ID 6 prototype looks to be about the same. The ID 6 misses out on the concept's minivan-style sliding doors and cameras instead of side mirrors, though.

VW MEB platform

There will likely be multiple powertrain options to choose from. Looking once again to the ID Roomzz, we can expect at least one powertrain to consist of a dual-motor system delivering about 306 horsepower, or enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 111 mph.

The ID Roomzz was also fitted with an 82-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. VW said the battery could deliver 250 miles of range and, with fast charging, could add an 80% charge in about 30 minutes.

2022 Volkswagen ID 6 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The only ID vehicles confirmed for the United States are the ID 4 small crossover and a spiritual successor to the Microbus previewed by 2017's ID Buzz concept. Given the popularity of crossovers here, there's a good chance the ID 6 makes it over, too. It would compete directly with the Tesla Model X.

The ID 4 will be revealed later this month. It should be followed by a coupe-like version and this ID 6 sometime in 2021. The Microbus successor is due in 2022. Other ID members are likely to include an ID 1 subcompact hatch and ID 5 mid-size sedan and wagon.