A prototype for an updated version of the Porsche Cayenne has been spotted. It looks like the popular performance SUV is about to take on a whole new look.

Another vehicle that has taken on a new look is the Nissan Frontier. The mid-size pickup truck has been redesigned but still shares a lot mechanically with its predecessor.

Apple is thought to be working on a self-driving electric vehicle, and the tech giant may just end up tapping Hyundai Motor Group to build it. The latest rumors point to the vehicle being a driverless shuttle or delivery van.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

