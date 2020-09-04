We took a spin in the 2020 Audi A6 Allroad; the 2021 Nissan Frontier was spotted; and the Jeep Grand Wagoneer debuted in concept form. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The real Allroad has returned. The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad has arrived in the U.S. and we spent some time behind the wheel of this longroof. Our conclusion? It ticks all the boxes with excellent handling, plenty of cargo space, the latest technology, and stunning looks. It's a winner.

The U.S. is finally getting a Nogaro Blue wagon from Audi Sport, it just took a few decades too long. Audi USA announced it's bringing 25 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant Tribute Editions across the pond with Nogaro Blue paint, blue interior trim accents, and silver painted wheels hiding red-painted brake calipers. It's so choice.

Believe it or not a new Nissan Frontier is coming. The 2021 Nissan Frontier was spotted on public roads in production form undergoing final testing. The lightly camouflaged truck showed a design inspired by the Titan. Inside, the Frontier will be far more modern with a touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Nissan confirmed that the Z35-generation Z car, which is likely to be named the 400Z, will feature horizontal taillights inspired by and similar to those found on the Z32 300ZX of the 1990s. A sketch was released and the design is unmistakably Z32 300ZX, with the four oblong lights per side. A prototype of the new Z is set to debut on Sept. 15.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer made its debut in concept form with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, up to seven screens inside the three-row interior, and LED lighting with wood trim. What's missing? The exterior wood paneling. Expect the production Grand Wagoneer to be revealed in the first half of 2021.