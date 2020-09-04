For 2021, Dodge is expanding the Challenger's sexy wide-body option to more models in the retro-styled muscle car's lineup.

The latest to receive the full-fat look is the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and Challenger T/A 392. Previously, it was limited to the Challenger R/T Scat Pack and Challenger SRT Hellcat (and Redeye).

The wide-body option isn't only for looks. The pumped fenders add a substantial 3.5 inches to the width of the standard Challenger, enabling the fitment of massive 20x11-inch wheels. Those wheels come wrapped in 305/35-size Pirelli tires as standard.

Together with some other mods to the chassis, including adaptive dampers, owners can expect faster quarter-mile and lap times compared to the standard-width cars. For instance, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody will run the quarter-mile in 12.1 seconds, compared to 12.3 seconds for the standard version.

The Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody, as the name suggests, is a Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody with a shaker hood, where the hood scoop shakes together with the rumbling engine below it. The hood scoop is fully functional here, and feeds its air to a cold-air intake.

2021 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 Widebody

The Challenger T/A 392 Widebody is more of an appearance package. It includes some black satin exterior touches and exclusive decals, as well as a NACA hood. For those wondering, the T/A name dates back to 1970 when Dodge created a Challenger designed to compete in the SCCA's Trans Am racing series.

Order books are now open and deliveries are due to start in early 2021. The Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody is priced from $49,185 and the Challenger T/A 392 Widebody is priced from $50,585. Both figures include destination.

Both cars are powered by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' 6.4-liter V-8 rated at 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. A 6-speed manual is standard and a paddle-shifted, 8-speed automatic is available. Drive is the rear wheels only.

Additional 2021 Dodge Challenger details will be announced shortly. We already know, though, that the 2020 Challenger Super Stock will continue to be available for 2021. A new Challenger Mopar Drak Pak is also available for serious drag racers.