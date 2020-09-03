If the Gordon Murray T.50 supercar set the bar, then the legendary designer just set the bar again.

On Thursday, Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) announced the race car version of the T.50 codenamed the T.50s. The race-oriented supercar will have a historically significant name set to be announced at the global reveal later this year.

Murray said the 100-unit run of the T.50 sold out within 48 hours of the car's announcement and over half of the 25 T.50s models have already been spoken for, each at a price of $3.6 million.

Set to boast lower weight and more power (as if these things were needed) than the T.50, the T.50s will be even faster than its street-oriented sibling.

The T.50's 3.9-liter Cosworth V-12 makes 653 horsepower in the T.50, but the T.50s is even more powerful at 690 hp thanks to revised cylinder heads and camshafts, a higher compression ratio, and a new free-flow exhaust system. A ram-air induction system raises output further to 720 hp. The engine will still scream to a 12,100 rpm redline.

A new oil cooling system for the engine and transmission is mounted on the sides of the T.50s to improve airflow to the rear wing and central fan, and the ride height is lowered 1.6 inches compared to the road-oriented T.50.

The fly in the soup: The T.50s will not feature the T.50's 6-speed manual transmission. Power will go to the rear wheels via a direct-shift transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Sorry, only those with the street-oriented T.50 will be able to #GiveAShift.

In a nod to Murray's 1983 Brabham BT52 Formula 1 car, a new 68.4-inch delta wing hangs off the rear of the T.50s. Combined with the new ground effects kit, underbody airfoil, front splitter, adjustable diffusers, and signature 15.7-inch central fan (which was inspired by the F1 Brabham BT46B Fan Car), the T.50s has more than 3,306 pounds of downforce. It also weighs only 1,962 pounds (down 212 lbs from the T.50), so the T.50s's downforce will max out at 170% of its weight.

Inside the T.50s, the street-oriented T.50's instrumentation, air conditioning, infotainment, storage compartments, and carpet have all been stripped out in the name of weight savings. A centrally mounted carbon-fiber race seat should provide the ideal seating position for track days, and a single passenger seat remains to the left of the driver (the right seat is gone). A rectangular carbon-fiber steering wheel features controls to activate launch control and the pit-lane intercom, and to select neutral.

The T.50's carbon-fiber monocoque carries over, but the carbon-fiber body panels and suspension have changed for race duty. The spring rates, dampers, and front anti-roll bar have been retuned.

Magnesium wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, though Murray didn't mention what size the wheels or tires will be. Hiding behind the wheels are Brembo carbon-ceramic brake rotors with 6-piston calipers up front and 4-piston calipers in the rear, with new duct work to direct airflow around the brakes. Murray said the brakes should generate 2.5 to 3 Gs of stopping force.

A Trackspeed package will be standard for every T.50s and include the ability to individualize the car, receive help setting up the car, training on the car, and racing support. Owners will be able to further fine-tune the suspension, chassis balance, and delta wing for their driving style and requirements with the Murray team.

The GMA T.50s and its official name will be revealed later this year. Production will begin in the first quarter of 2023.