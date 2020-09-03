The Hellcat-powered Ram 1500 pickup truck has been unveiled, and fans of big trucks and bigger horsepower want to know everything about it.

We know 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is going to be fast, powerful, and able to tear up the earth when the pavement ends. Now we know how loud is it upon cold start thanks to Instagram user hydrotrx.

Spoiler: The Ram 1500 TRX's Hellcat-derived supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 with 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque is loud. Borderline obnoxiously loud.

Ram Trucks spokesman Trevor Dorchies confirmed to Motor Authority the Hydro Blue Ram 1500 TRX in the video is owned by FCA and is a pre-production truck.Dorchies confirmed that like most FCA products with the larger displacement V-8 engines, the TRX's exhaust system has electronic dumps that open on cold start.

That exhaust system consists of 3-inch pipes that finish with 5-inch tips hanging below the rear bumper.

The TRX has ridiculous performance figures for a pickup truck. Ram said it will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and 0 to 100 mph in 10.5 seconds. It'll devour the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds and has a top speed of 118 mph limited by the 365/65R18 T-rated Goodyear Wrangler Territory off-road tires.

Ram said the TRX will be as capable as it is quick with the ability to do pickup things like haul 1,310 pounds in the bed or tow up to 8,100 pounds. It's also capable of going 100 mph on- or off-road, though not while towing or hauling.

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX will cost $71,690 when it arrives in dealerships later this year. For those who feel the TRX isn't extreme enough, Hennessey Performance Engineering plans to build three 1,200-horsepower Hellephant-powered Ram 1500 TRX 6x6s called the Mammoth 6x6.