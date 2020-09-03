Jeep's rolled out a concept previewing a new Wagoneer and extra-plush Grand Wagoneer. The full-size SUV duo are due out next year, and judging by the concept version they'll have what it takes to challenge the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator.

An early prototype for BMW's next-generation 7-Series has been spotted testing, in battery-electric guise. The design should be much grander and more dynamic than the somewhat staid look of the current G11 7-Series.

Cyan Racing has imagined what a Volvo P1800 might be like if launched today. The Swedish motorsport company started with an original P1800 and then set about modifying almost every element.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept takes aim at big luxury

2023 BMW i7 spy shots: Next-gen 7-Series' electric version spotted

Cyan Racing builds a Volvo P1800 restomod

2021 Mazda 6 sedan adds standard Apple CarPlay, bumps price to $25,270

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid SUV revealed: Strong, silent type

Ford reportedly sees "insufficient scale" for its own battery factory to make sense

Mercedes-Benz EQS may form basis of first electric Maybach

Ram recalling more than 189,000 pickup trucks for faulty floor mats

2022 BMW X3 spy shots: Mid-cycle update coming for for popular crossover

Groups' petitions ask GM, Toyota, others to clean up their stance on tailpipe emissions