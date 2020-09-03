The current BMW X3 has been on sale since the 2018 model year and in BMW tradition will be given a mid-cycle update for 2022. A prototype for the updated X3 has just been spotted, revealing some of the styling tweaks pegged for the small crossover SUV.

The X3 is one of the most popular models in BMW's lineup, with sales in the United States topping 70,000 units last year—the nameplate's best result on record. As a result, count on BMW keeping this update mild.

Expect to see redesigned front and rear fascias and tweaks to the internals of the lights at both ends. It also looks like the grille will be enlarged. Some changes inside are also planned. One we know is coming is a new infotainment screen.

2022 BMW X3 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

It isn't clear what powertrain changes are planned. We could see more power added to the 2.0- and 3.0-liter engine options, and possibly more range added to the plug-in hybrid. The battery-electric iX3 was only just launched, so don't expect its powertrain to be tweaked.

Look for the updated X3 to go on sale late next year or early 2022. Similar updates should also feature on the X3 M and related X4.

BMW is in the process of updating or redesigning a number of its core models to help differentiate their styling. The transition started with the arrival of the 2021 4-Series. Prototypes for a redesigned X1, 2-Series and 7-Series, as well as a heavily updated X7, are also out testing.