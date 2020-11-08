The Nürburgring Nordschleife is one of the world's most challenging racetracks but, because it's also technically a public toll road, it's also one of the easiest to get access to. If you're planning a trip to the 'Ring, you won't find a more comprehensive guide than this video.

Over a run time of nearly three hours, driving coach Scott Mansell (no relation to Formula One champion Nigel Mansell), and Nürburgring 24 Hours winner Adam Christo break down the track in excruciating detail. There's plenty of in-car footage, and timestamps for specific corners and sections—right down to pit entry.

Learning a new track always requires a detailed breakdown of things like the correct line and braking points, but with the Nordschleife, there's a lot more information to take in. The circuit is 12.9 miles long, with dozens of corners. The official total is 73, but other sources claims there are up to 100.

2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP prototype at the Nürburgring

Real-world conditions can also impact a lap. On a circuit this long, weather conditions can vary from one spot to another. Traffic is another consideration. A smattering of cars lapping at different speeds (with drivers of varying skill levels) will be on track at any given time.

Your results may vary, but the quickest drivers can lap the 'Ring in well under 10 minutes. The current overall lap record of 5:19.55 was set in 2018 by racing driver Timo Bernhard in the Porsche 919 Evo, a modified version of the automaker's Le Mans-winning race car. The current lap record for production cars is 6:44.97, set by the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in 2018.

If you want to experience the 'Ring without getting behind the wheel, it's also possible to hitch a ride in a "taxi" with a professional driver. Jaguar has been providing vehicles for this service for the past few years, including the XE SV Project 8 sedan and I-Pace EV.