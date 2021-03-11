Wood may be the first thing the Jeep Wagoneer brings to mind. The brutish wood-paneled battle wagons were common in America’s driveways when Cyndi Lauper was a regular on Dick Clark’s countdown. The wood continued inside, too, with an ornately designed interior that was a step up from contemporary Jeeps and a leap ahead from Jeep’s 1970s everything.

For several years the only “wood” we could associate with the Wagoneer anymore was, “When would Jeep get off its duff and build one already?”

Now we know a reborn Wagoneer and more luxurious Grand Wagoneer are coming this summer.

On Thursday, Jeep unveiled the production version of the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, after showing a concept Grand Wagoneer last September. The models are part of a new Wagoneer sub-brand for Jeep.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

A three-row, body-on-frame SUV, the Wagoneer is set to go up against the likes of the Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Tahoe, while the chic Grand Wagoneer will take on the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator.

Compared to those models, Jeep promises best-in-class head room, second- and third-row leg room, and total interior volume. At 215 inches long with a 123.0-inch wheelbase, the Wagoneer models are about four inches longer than the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, and about 10 inches shorter than the Suburban. Unlike GM's armada of full-size SUVs, Jeep said the Wagoneers will come in only one size without extended-length versions.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

The Wagoneer will start at $57,995 for the Series I model, plus an undisclosed destination charge that could be $1,695. It will also come in Series II and Series III models, all to be powered by a Hemi 5.7-liter V-8 that makes 392 hp and 404 lb-ft of torque with the assistance of Jeep's eTorque 48-volt motor-generator that can add 130 lb-ft of torque. That power will flow through an 8-speed automatic transmission to one of three four-wheel-drive systems.

The base Quadra Trac I 4WD system splits torque 40/60 front/rear at all times and comes with a mechanical limited-slip rear differential. The top Quadra Drive II system comes with an electronic limited-slip differential and splits torque anywhere from 50/50 to 35/65 and adds a 2-speed transfer case with a 48:1 crawl ratio. It can also send all available torque to one wheel if that's the only one with traction. A Selec-Terrain system to adjust vehicle systems for the surface will be standard with the Quadra Trac II or Quadra Drive II 4WD systems.

The Grand Wagoneer will top Jeep’s range, like it has in the past, with a starting price of $86,995 for the Series I version and $103,995 for the top Series III model. A Series II model will be offered, as will a black-on-black-on-black Obsidian model priced at $98,995. Jeep says the Grand Wagoneer will top out at about $111,000 with all options, which is less than the $140,000 that had been projected.

The Grand Wagoneer will not only be more luxurious, but also more powerful. Under its hood will reside the company's 6.4-liter V-8, here making 471 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque. Jeep executives said it will be tuned for elegance as opposed to muscle as it is in SRT models. The Grand Wagoneer will come only with the top Quadra Drive II 4WD system.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

An air suspension that can raise the ride height 2.0 inches or lower it 1.6 inches will come standard on the Grand Wagoneer and be optional for the Wagoneer. It offers five ride heights: Park, Aero, Normal, and two off-road settings. The air suspension comes with adaptive dampers and the standard rear shocks will have load-leveling capability.

An 8.0-inch ground clearance will be standard for both models, and the Grand Wagoneer will have up to 10 inches of ground clearance and 24 inches of water-fording capability. Both can tow up to 10,000 pounds. Nappa leather upholstery and ambient lighting will be standard, and buyers will have a choice of seating for seven or eight passengers, the former with available second-row captain's chairs.

The Wagoneers are built on a ladder-frame chassis that Jeep says is entirely different from what's under the Ram 1500. Both use an independent multi-link rear suspension with coil springs and a double-wishbone front suspension. Buyers who opt for the Selec-Terrain Package will get five high-strength steel skid plates and the hardware for towing.

A plug-in hybrid powertrain is also in the plans, but Jeep isn't talking about it yet.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer 2022 Jeep Wagoneer 2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Modernized throwback design

Both models cut a large, imposing shape softened by the promise of luxury. The Jeep regulars appear: seven-slot grille, trapezoidal wheel arches, and Easter eggs throughout, including a panoramic sunroof that may have the metro Detroit roadmap etched into it like the concept did. Where the Wagoneer swings hardest is in its tiered face and horizontal lines. The grille slats are comparatively shorter than other Jeeps, the grille cants forward, front tow hooks and a skid plate come with the Heavy Duty Tow package, and "Wagoneer" lettering tops the grille. The grille surround is trimmed in liquid chrome.

Along the sides, a high beltline drops down to a low crease that runs along the bottom, on top of darker sills that raise the considerable visual heft. A chrome strip along the shoulder line extends from the side mirror, around the back, to the other side mirror. Standard 20-inch and available 22-inch alloy wheels tuck nicely into the wheel wells. Running boards come standard and those on the Grand Wagoneer are power retractable. Undoubtedly, the most significant design elements are the U-shaped windows, which are framed by thick B, C, and D pillars that may be the Wagoneer’s calling card.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

The shapes of the windows and side pillars are throwbacks to the original. Chief designer Ralph Gilles said that the old Grand Wagoneer’s thin, chrome roof pillars—a hallmark look for the family wagon—likely wouldn’t pass modern crash-tests. “If we blacked out the C and D pillars, it’d look like everyone else,” he added.

Around back, the Wagoneer’s large tailgate is framed by a very square rear window, a thin strip of LED lights, and horizontal brake and turn lights.

Neither model has any Jeep badges on the exterior.

The Grand Wagoneer is distinguished not only by its price and amenities, but also its looks. It has a blacked-out roof, and more liquid chrome trim in and around the grille, as well as around the license plate inset and taillights.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Next-level luxury

The Wagoneer and especially the Grand Wagoneer will distinguish themselves from rivals with roomy and luxurious interiors. The dash design is defined by a wing shape along the bottom, and the two-spoke steering wheel was inspired by the original Wagoneer. It sits in front of a 10.3-inch (Wagoneer) or 12.3-inch (Grand Wagoneer) digital instrument cluster that is just one of many available screens. A 10.1- or 12.0-inch infotainment touchscreen is perched above an available 10.3-inch climate control touchscreen. In the Grand Wagoneer, the front passenger can get a 10.3-inch screen as well. Located under glass, this screen can't be seen by the driver and it allows front passengers to view Amazon FireTV, look up navigation destinations and send them to the driver, project their phone on the screen, and access the surround-view cameras. That's nearly four feet of screens for front seat riders alone.

The center screen runs the Uconnect 5 infotainment system that is five times faster than Uconnect 4 and comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air updates, a 4G LTE hotspot, and Alexa "vehicle to home" functionality. Front seat occupants can also view rear-seat monitoring cameras on this screen. The Wagoneers have as few as eight and up to 11 USB ports, plus wireless phone charging.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Another 30 inches of screens are available for rear-seat passengers, including two 10.1-inch rear entertainment screens that can show Amazon FireTV with separate streams, and a 10.3-inch screen for rear climate controls.

The Grand Wagoneer further turns up the luxury with available 24-way power-adjustable front seats with massage, wood trim, four-zone automatic climate control (instead of three-zone), and an available 1,375-watt MacIntosh audio system with 23 speakers (a 19-speaker, 950-watt version is also offered). Options include quilted Palermo leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, a power-adjustable steering column, and adjustable pedals. Jeep isn’t just swinging for the fences, it’s swinging at high-dollar luxury automakers, too.

On the safety front, the Wagoneers offer adaptive cruise control, active lane control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and night vision. Buyers can also get a rear camera mirror, an automatic parking system, a head-up display, and a system that drives the vehicle for you in some situations as long as your eyes stay on the road.

The new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are a far cry from Wagoneers past. While there are some heritage cues, these models promise far more capability and luxury than those models ever had, just without wood side panels.

Jeep promises a premium dealer experience for Wagoneer buyers. The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer go on sale this summer, and buyers can begin pre-orders on March 11.