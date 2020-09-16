Nissan is working on a redesign for its Z sports car, the long-awaited Z35 generation. It's expected to arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model and Nissan has given us a preview with the Z Proto. The concept hints at a retro design for the new Z and points to the car riding on the same platform as the current 370Z.

Ferrari's Portofino has been transformed into the Portofino M. The transformation includes the addition of an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and some extra horsepower. The new mechanicals have basically been lifted out of the Roma.

Remember the Mini Moke? Well, you can still buy new Mokes, and a British company is offering one with modern mechanicals, too. The modern Moke looks like the original but its powertrain and chassis are new.

