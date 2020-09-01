The second generation of Rolls-Royce's Ghost sedan has been unveiled. The look is clearly evolutionary, but there's a new platform and powertrain among the many highlights of the vehicle.

Nissan is working on a redesign for its Z sports car, the long-awaited Z35 generation. A preview will come very soon in the form of a prototype.

A flying taxi startup formed by Toyota engineers has made a major milestone. The startup is called SkyDrive (previously Cartivator), and last week one of its prototypes conducted a manned flight for the first time.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost trims its sails for an era of "post-opulence"

Nissan to preview new Z sports car Sept. 15 with prototype

Toyota-backed flying taxi prototype takes to the skies

New Android update will add more compatible devices for wireless Android Auto

Ferrari GTC4 Lusso phased out to make way for SUV

Amazon will buy 1,800 Mercedes electric vans for Europe

Audi Q2 subcompact SUV receives a round of updates

2021 Toyota RAV4 review

2021 Dodge Charger preview: Starts at $31,490, tops out at 797 horsepower

EVs and hybrids get an extension to meet US noise-making requirements