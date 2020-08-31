After picking up a new wide-body option last year, the Dodge Charger enters the 2021 model year with very few changes.

There's one worth mentioning, however, and that's the addition of a new Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye range-topper. It comes standard with the wide body, and it also packs a meaty 797 horsepower—good for 10.6 seconds in the quarter-mile and a top speed of 203 mph. The performance will cost you, though, as the starting price is a steep $80,090.

The regular Charger SRT Hellcat is still available. It also comes standard with the wide body, and for 2021 it comes with an extra 10 hp, or 717 hp all up. Both Hellcat variants, as the name suggests, comes with a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8. Both also come with a day of instruction at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving in Chandler, Arizona.

Other Charger models carry over unchanged from the previous year. These include the SXT (with available all-wheel drive), GT, R/T and Scat Pack. Most of these come with a 3.6-liter V-6 spitting out up to 300 hp, though the R/T comes with a 5.7-liter V-8 with 370 hp.

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

The Scat Pack meanwhile continues to offer the most bang for the buck. It's priced from $‭42,590‬ and comes with a 6.4-liter V-8 good for 485 hp. That's quite the deal when you consider the car will hit 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and run the quarter mile in 12.4 seconds.

The only other change for the 2021 Charger is a new 20-inch wheel for all-wheel-drive models. The wheel is finished in the color Satin Carbon (Black Noise when the Blacktop Package is equipped) and is standard on the GT AWD and available on the SXT AWD.

Order books for the 2021 Charger open in September and the first deliveries are due early next year. Pricing starts at $31,490, or $100 more than last year.

Below is the full pricing for the 2021 Dodge Charger range:

2021 Dodge Charger SXT RWD - $‭31,490

2021 Dodge Charger GT RWD - $‭33,490‬

2021 Dodge Charger SXT AWD - $‭35,090‬

2021 Dodge Charger GT AWD - $36,490

2021 Dodge Charger R/T - $‭38,490‬

2021 Dodge Charger Scat Pack - $‭42,590‬

2021 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody - $‭48,090‬

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody - ‭$71,490

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye - ‭$80,090

All prices include a $1,495 destination charge.

For more on the Dodge Charger, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.