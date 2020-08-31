Porsche last week unveiled an updated Panamera that we'll see in showrooms next spring as a 2021 model.

Noticeably missing, though, was the car's range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrid plug-in hybrid variant.

It's still coming, and it's set to have even more power, Thomas Friemuth, head of the Panamera line at Porsche, told Motor in an interview published last week.

“There will be more to come; just wait some weeks or some months,” he said.

2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

The current Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid generates 680 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque. Friemuth didn't say how much power the updated version will have, though he did confirm the car's electric drive system will have about 134 hp.

Couple this with the 620 hp of the V-8 in the new Panamera Turbo S variant, and we could be looking at something around 750 hp. Remember, Mercedes-AMG is readying a plug-in hybrid version of its GT 4-Door Coupe, and this new variant is expected to have over 800 hp.

One thing we know about the updated Turbo S E-Hybrid is that it will have a 17.9-kilowatt-hour battery (up from 14.1 kwh previously), as is the case for all of the updated Panamera plug-in hybrids. Thanks to the bigger battery, along with recalibrated drive modes aimed at maximizing efficiency, pure electric range should be higher than the current 14 miles as rated by the EPA.

Despite being the most powerful variant in the updated Panamera range, the Turbo S E-Hybrid won't necessarily by the fastest. In his interview with Motor, Friemuth said the extra weight of the car's electric drive system and batteries makes it slower than the conventionally powered Turbo S around most racetracks, including the Nürburgring, where the Turbo S just ran a 7:29.81 lap.