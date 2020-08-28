We took a spin in the 2021 Polestar 2,; the BMW M3 Touring wagon was teased again; and "The Batman" trailer gave us a better look at the upcoming Batmobile. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Polestar 2 and found it hits squarely on the brand's core traits of sustainability, power, performance, and style. It falls short of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y due to its range and the limitations of its traditional internal combustion engine-based platform, but it's a great first step in the brand's move to electric vehicles.

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 63e 4-Door Coupe was spied undergoing testing on public roads with barely any camouflage. A concealed flap on the production-ready prototype's rear fascia just below the right taillight was likely a charging point for the plug-in hybrid's battery pack. Expect the electrified fastback to arrive in dealers next year as a 2022 model with as much as 805 hp.

BMW released a video of the M3 Touring wagon leaving the M division's headquarters for testing on public roads. The camouflaged prototype featured the trademark quad exhaust setup out back and tall kidney grilles up front, both of which will be featured on the upcoming M3 and M4.

We laid out a step-by-step guide on how to correct a vehicle's paint and then protect it. From claying to buffing to waxing, this guide will teach you how to make your car's paint look like new again.

A trailer for "The Batman" was released and it gave our first look at what the new Batmobile will look like on the big screen. Spoiler: It's part muscle car and part supercar with a rear-engine layout and rad lighting. This sleeker car certainly isn't the brawny Tumbler.