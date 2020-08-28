It was widely expected, and now Mercedes-Benz has finally confirmed that its S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabriolet models are on their way out. The 2021 model year will be your last chance to snag one, though you may want to wait for a redesigned SL that's just around the corner.

Porsche was set to introduce its Taycan Cross Turismo later this year but the battery-electric wagon is now due in early 2021. Porsche decided to hold it back since demand for the Taycan sedan is still going strong.

Detailing your car can be a fun, almost meditative way to spend an afternoon. Before you start, learn how to detail like a pro. We're talking clay bars, buffing and correcting the clear coat; that's how you get that showroom finish.



Take a bow: Mercedes calls it quits with S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabriolet after 2021

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo launch pushed back to early 2021

How to detail your car like a pro: A step-by-step guide to paint correction and protection

Review update: 2020 Toyota Prius Prime excels at efficiency, little else

Niels van Roij Design returns with Rolls-Royce Wraith shooting brake

Chevy Corvette engineers moved to EV team at GM

Bollinger Motors branches out with electric Deliver-E van

2021 Lexus GX 460 SUV lumbers on with new luxury perks for $54,395

1989 Nissan 300ZX race car is a throwback to the automaker's glory days

Matthew Dear song remixes Ford Mustang Mach-E electric car sounds