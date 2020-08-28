After impressing with his Range Rover coupe and Tesla Model S shooting brake, Dutch designer Niels van Roij has returned with another shooting brake, this time based on the Rolls-Royce Wraith.

It's called the Silver Spectre Shooting Brake, and just seven will be built. Handling the conversion is Dutch coachbuilder Carat Duchatelet, a company that specializes in building limousines and armored vehicles.

The proportions are in keeping with the original lines of the Wraith, and the quality of the work is at the level that the car could be mistaken for one of Rolls-Royce's own. Perhaps the only element that could be questioned is the wide C-pillar graphic, though it does help to minimize the overall width of the C-pillar.

Carat Duchatelet Silver Specre Shooting Brake by Niels van Roij Design

There's been no mention of modifications to the powertrain, but the stock setup is sure to be more than adequate. The Wraith is powered by a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 whose peak 591 horsepower is enough to spirit the car from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

There's also been no mention of price, not that price will be much of any issue for any Rolls-Royce customer. The conversion process takes several months, Carat Duchatelet said in a statement.

Niels van Roij has more project cars in the works. One of these is a homage to the Ferrari 250 GT Breadvan, based on the more modern 550 Maranello.