After last year's 50th anniversary celebrations for the nameplate, Nissan's GT-R enters the 2021 model year with few changes.

In fact, the only change Nissan has mentioned as sales start is the availability of Bayside Blue across the range. Introduced to the current GT-R last year, the hero color was previously limited to a special 50th anniversary model.

2021 Nissan GT-R Nismo

Buyers also have less choice going forward as the 2021 GT-R comes only in Premium and Nismo grades. The previous Track Edition that served as the middle of the GT-R range is no longer available.

The GT-R Premium continues to be powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 rated at 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque. The GT-R Nismo features the same type of engine but with output dialed to 600 hp and 481 lb-ft. In both cases a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

2021 Nissan GT-R Nismo

The GT-R Premium, as the name suggests, comes with a lot of premium features as standard, though you'd expect that at this price level. Remember, you can almost buy two C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingrays for the same money. Standard features include leather trim, navigation, and Apple CarPlay.

For ultimate performance, the GT-R Nismo is the way to go. This model features carbon-fiber body panels (front and rear fascias, front fenders, hood, roof, side skirts, trunk and rear spoiler), Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, 20-inch Rays wheels, and a turbocharger matching the design used on the GT-R Nismo GT3 race car.

2021 Nissan GT-R Nismo

The GT-R Nismo also boasts leather-trimmed Recaro front seats, a leather-wrapped shifter, a Nismo tacho, and an Alcantara-lined steering wheel.

Pricing is unchanged from the previous model year. The 2021 GT-R Premium starts at $115,235 and the GT-R Nismo at $212,435. Both figures include destination.

2021 Nissan GT-R Nismo

The current GT-R, an R35 to those who know their GT-Rs from their Skylines, was unveiled to the world in 2007 and on sale in the United States the following year as a 2009 model. Although Nissan has a new Z sports car coming up shortly, the automaker remains quiet on plans for its next GT-R, the R36. The last we heard, Nissan was tossing up whether to go the hybrid or battery-electric route for the car.

