Porsche hasn't even launched its new GT3 based on the 992-generation 911, but the more hardcore GT3 RS variant is already out testing.

A prototype has been spotted at the Nürburgring and on some of the German racetrack's surrounding roads, and it gives us a number of clues about the new track star.

Compared to prototypes for the GT3, the tester for the GT3 RS sports additional vents on the hood and front fenders, a more aggressive front splitter, new side skirts, and a massive, dual-element rear wing. Interestingly, Wheels recently reported that the “swan neck” rear wing struts like those fitted to the prototype, which are designed to increase downforce, might make production. A similar albeit tamer design is also expected for the GT3.

The GT3 RS prototype also wears Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires measuring 265/35R20 up front and what looks to be 325/30R21 at the rear. Huge carbon-ceramic brake rotors can also be seen housed within the center-lock wheels.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The engineers have also attempted to hide the car's side intakes which are a typical feature of the GT3 RS, but not the GT3.

Power will likely come from a 4.0-liter flat-6 mated as standard to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Peak output in the previous GT3 RS was 520 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque from the same type of engine, and we can expect a slight uptick for the new generation.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

While the GT3 is closely related to Porsche's 911 GT3 Cup race car, the GT3 RS takes after the more extreme 911 GT3 R racer. Porsche has also been spotted testing the new GT3 R based on the 992-generation 911, with the race car's development likely closely associated with this new GT3 RS. Recall, Porsche's GT3 and GT3 RS are built alongside their motorsport siblings.

We expect the new GT3 RS to debut in 2022 as a 2023 model. The related GT3 R race car is also expected in 2022. The new GT3 is expected to debut in early 2021. Also in the works is a new GT3 Touring.