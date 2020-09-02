Hyundai N on Wednesday revealed yet another of its sporty N Line models. The latest is a Kona N Line that's being introduced as part of an updated 2022 Kona range.

N Line represents the first level of tuning from the Hyundai N performance division. Above this sits the pure N level of tuning, which we've seen on the Veloster N sold locally and i30 N sold overseas.

Hyundai hasn't launched any N Line models in the United States (a Tucson N Line is sold overseas) but Elantra N Line and Sonata N Line models are coming for the 2021 model year. A Kona N (shown below) is also in the works, which we'll likely see as a 2022 model.

2022 Hyundai Kona N spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Hyundai has fitted the Kona N Line with the most powerful engine offered in the 2022 Kona range, a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 195 horsepower. It's mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and can be ordered with front- or all-wheel drive. The same engine in the 2021 Kona develops 175 hp.

The Kona N Line stands apart from regular Konas via unique front and rear fascias, as well as body-colored side moldings (gray on regular Konas). There's also subtle aero aids, unique 18-inch wheels, and a dual-tip exhaust system. Inside, buyers will find “N” badges, contrast stitching and piping for the seats, and metal pedals.

As for updates for the complete 2022 Kona range, there's revised front-end styling with a new grille, new daytime running lights, and a front skid plate. For the interior, there's a 10.25-inch digital cluster, as well as a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. Buyers will also find numerous electronic driver-assist features including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane keep assist, forward collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and blind spot warning that has the ability to apply some of the brakes to prevent the driver from changing lanes if there's an object present.

2022 Hyundai Kona N Line

Depending on the market, a new mild-hybrid system is also available for the Kona's 1.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. The Kona also continues to offer a hybrid powertrain in some markets. It consists of a 1.6-liter inline-4 and electric motor generating a combined 139 hp. The battery-electric Kona Electric is also sticking around. This model will continue with a 201-hp electric motor and 64-kilowatt-hour battery good for 258 miles of range.

The 2022 Kona, including the new Kona N Line, goes on sale in Hyundai's home market of Korea in September. Timing and specifications for the U.S. are yet to be announced.

Other Hyundai N models in the pipeline include an i20 N and Elantra N, as well as the aforementioned Kona N. We won't see the i20 N reach local showrooms but the Elantra N and Kona N are good bets for our market.