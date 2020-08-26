Want to impress that Tinder date but you don't really have the big bucks to buy or lease a luxury car? Porsche may have the answer.

Beginning Sept. 25, Porsche will kick off a one-vehicle version of the Porsche Drive subscription program. Customers in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Phoenix, and San Diego will soon be able to subscribe to a single Porsche vehicle for one to three months for a one-time all-inclusive price. Porsche Drive was previously available for multiple vehicles and for short-term rentals for a few hours up to a couple of weeks.

Prices range from $1,500 and $2,600 per month for the one-vehicle monthly option, plus a $595 registration fee. A Macan costs $1,500 per month, a 718 Cayman $1,800, a 718 Boxster or Cayenne $1,950, a Panamera $2,450, and a 911 $2,600.

Those prices represent a savings versus the multi-vehicle version of Porsche Drive, which is offered in two tiers in Atlanta, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Sand Diego, and now Los Angeles. The program starts at $2,100 a month for all 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster S and below models, the Macan and Macan S, the base Cayenne and Cayenne coupe, and the Panamera and Panamera 4.

2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

For $3,100 per month, customers can choose any of the models in the base tier or move up to a variety of 911 models in S trim or below; the GTS versions of the Boxster, Cayman, and Macan; the Cayenne S, Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe, and Cayenne S Coupe; and the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera 4S. Porsche previously said that members switch vehicles an average of 2.5 times per month.

The prices include delivery, insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance, and concierge service.

The short-term rental version of the program lets customers choose a model for one-to-three days or four or more days, with some discounts for four-day and longer rentals. Loans as short as four hours are no longer available. Mileage is capped at 200 miles per day, and the price starts at $245 per day for a Macan and ranges up to $395 per day for a 911.

Those interested in any of the rental or subscription options can sign up through the Porsche Drive app.