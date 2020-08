Hyundai has only just unveiled the 201-horsepower Elantra N Line, but the automaker, more specifically the automaker's N performance skunkworks, is already out testing a hotter variant.

The new variant is an Elantra N, which we'll likely see joining the Veloster N in showrooms sometime shortly. The Elantra N Line reaches showrooms in December; this Elantra N will likely trail its tamer sibling by six months to a year. In other markets, Hyundai also sells an i30 N and it's about to be updated.

While the Elantra N Line makes do with a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4, the Elantra N is almost certain to pack the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 fitted to the Veloster N. In the hot hatch, the engine delivers 250 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque in standard guise and 275 hp and 260 lb-ft with an available Performance Package.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The Elantra N should also pick up the N-tuned 8-speed dual-clutch transmission that was just made available on the Veloster N for 2021, and hopefully a 6-speed manual will be available for drivers who want that third pedal. Drive will likely be to the front wheels only (at present there aren't any Hyundai N vehicles with rear- or all-wheel drive).

Compared to the Elantra N Line, the Elantra N prototype in our spy shots is fitted with larger wheels, beefier brakes, and a fixed rear wing. The exhaust tips are also larger and now flank a rear diffuser. There are likely racier mods inside as well, such as lightweight bucket seats, Alcantara trim, and N-brand badging.

Hyundai N has a busy year ahead. It's also working on i20 N and Kona N models, the latter of which we should see in the United States. A Sonata N Line and dedicated N sports car are also coming, and there's also talk of a tuned Tucson. Stay tuned.