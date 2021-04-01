Hyundai has only just launched the 201-hp Elantra N Line, but the automaker, more specifically the automaker's N performance skunkworks, is already out testing a hotter variant.

The new variant is an Elantra N which has been developed alongside the new Elantra N TCR race car. The Elantra N Line reached showrooms in December; this Elantra N will arrive later this year as a 2022 model.

While the Elantra N Line makes do with a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4, the Elantra N is almost certain to pack the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 fitted to the Veloster N. In the hot hatch, the engine delivers 250 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque in standard guise and 275 hp and 260 lb-ft with an available Performance Package.

The Elantra N should also pick up the N-tuned 8-speed dual-clutch transmission that was just made available on the Veloster N for 2021, and hopefully a 6-speed manual will be available for drivers who want that third pedal. Drive will likely be to the front wheels only (at present there aren't any Hyundai N vehicles with rear- or all-wheel drive).

2022 Hyundai Elantra N spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Compared to the Elantra N Line, the Elantra N prototype in our spy shots is fitted with larger wheels, beefier brakes, and a fixed rear wing. The exhaust tips are also larger and now flank a rear diffuser. There are likely racier mods inside as well, such as lightweight bucket seats, Alcantara trim, and N-brand badging.

Hyundai fans can look forward to seven N models in showrooms by the time the 2022 model year rolls around. The first three have already arrived in the form of the updated Veloster N and new Elantra N Line and Sonata N Line, all of which arrived for the 2021 model year. These will be followed by a Kona N Line and Tucson N Line, as well as a Kona N and this Elantra N.