It's no secret Koenigseggs are expensive, but even the price of Koenigsegg's options are on another level. Take the new Jesko for example. One option on the hypercar will cost you as much as a Lamborghini Aventador S.

Mercedes-AMG has opened its first experience center. It's located at China's Zhejiang International Circuit and offers the chance for fans of the brand to test an AMG out on the racetrack.

Inrix is a handy tool that helps you find the closest parking spot (both on-street and garage), gas station or charging point. Ford is making it a feature of its Sync infotainment system, and we're sure more automakers will follow suit.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

There's a $443,400 option on the Koenigsegg Jesko

World's first track-side AMG experience center opens in China

Inrix real-time parking, charging and gas price info coming to Ford Sync 4

2021 Nissan Titan pickup hikes price from last year, costs $38,145 to start

2021 Hyundai i20 N spy shots: Ford Fiesta ST almost ready for debut

Pandemic reportedly delays global EV growth, though $100/kwh will arrive earlier

Porsche conducts internal investigation into potential emissions cheating for gas engines

Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee diesels recalled for stall risk

William's F1 team sold to US investment firm Dorilton Capital

California relies on diesel generators, as it steers trucks away from diesel