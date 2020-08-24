Ford's Sync 4 infotainment system is already bundled with useful apps and soon it will include Inrix's real-time, location-based data services.

Inrix gathers data from multiple sources, all in real time, and then uses this to provide useful information to the driver such as the closest parking spot (both on-street and garage), gas station or charging point.

It also provides information on pricing and in the case of some parking garages, lets you pay or reserve a spot.

Ford Sync 4 with Inrix

Inrix is available in over 150 countries and will start rolling out in Ford models equipped with the Sync 4 infotainment system with cloud connectivity and navigation later this year. The first models will be the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco, and F-150.

Using Inrix behind the wheel of a Ford is made easy thanks to the voice activation of Sync 4. For example, when heading out for dinner at a new restaurant, the driver can simply ask the system to find the closest parking to the restaurant. The same goes with finding a gas station or charging point.

Sync is just one component of Ford's expanding technological ecosystem, dubbed FordPass. The latest version also includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, as well as the capability for over-the-air updates.