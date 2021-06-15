Porsche will keep the current Macan on sale when a new battery-electric version of the crossover arrives in 2022. The current Macan will receive an update that will likely align its styling and tech with the forthcoming electric Macan, and we've just tested a prototype.

A bigger, brawnier Toyota Tundra is coming up shortly. It's been previewed in a teaser photo and confirmed to be in showrooms soon with a new iForce powertrain.

Customer examples of the reborn Ford Bronco are finally in production and the first are already on their way to dealerships. It's been an agonizing wait for reservation holders and for some of them the delivery has been pushed to next year.

